Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Tesco Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco
In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £2,605.70 ($3,181.17). 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tesco
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
