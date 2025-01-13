Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.69.
Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $394.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.