Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Insider Christopher C. Colson Sells 1,370 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $178.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.48 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

