Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.17 on March 17th

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.173 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of TBVPY opened at $33.67 on Monday. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
