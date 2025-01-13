Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading Down 13.6% – What’s Next?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.11 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 55.75 ($0.68). 159,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 75,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.79).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 952.38%.
Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.
