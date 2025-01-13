The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,554 ($43.39) and last traded at GBX 3,566 ($43.54), with a volume of 222646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,574 ($43.63).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.04) to GBX 4,700 ($57.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider William Jackson bought 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,370 ($53.35) per share, with a total value of £483,059.80 ($589,744.60). Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
About The Berkeley Group
At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
