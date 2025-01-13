The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:BKE opened at $50.28 on Monday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,468.66. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $877,433.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,187,223.40. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,570 in the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

