The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Nigel J. Hamway Purchases 120,000 Shares

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Nigel J. Hamway bought 120,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($61,530.95).
Conygar Investment Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of LON:CIC opened at GBX 41.21 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.51. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.17).
About Conygar Investment
