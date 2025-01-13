The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Nigel J. Hamway Purchases 120,000 Shares

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Nigel J. Hamway bought 120,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($61,530.95).

Conygar Investment Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON:CIC opened at GBX 41.21 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.51. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.17).

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

About Conygar Investment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.