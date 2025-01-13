The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

