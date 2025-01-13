The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading 15.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38). 153,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 676,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.33).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.67) price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMG

The Mission Group Stock Up 15.6 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49.

In other The Mission Group news, insider Mark Lund acquired 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,032.96). 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.