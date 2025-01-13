The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.28 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

