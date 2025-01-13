Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.52.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $542.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

