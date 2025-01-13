Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

LCFS stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

