TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,921,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

