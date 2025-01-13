Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

