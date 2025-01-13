TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TTEC by 66.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. TTEC has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

