TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
View Our Latest Report on TTEC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC
TTEC Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. TTEC has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $22.66.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.