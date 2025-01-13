Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $18,469.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $18,469.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,012.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $28,530.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $9,850.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tucows Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 307.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Stories

