Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $18,469.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $18,469.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,012.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 17th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $28,530.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $9,850.00.
Tucows Stock Performance
Shares of Tucows stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
