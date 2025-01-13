Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 110,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,787,347.60. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $655.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

