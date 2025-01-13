Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $126.85.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

