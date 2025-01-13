Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

MGC stock opened at $210.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.08 and a 12-month high of $220.49.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

