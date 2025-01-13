VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Sells C$35,501.40 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$35,501.40.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 21st, Rob Laidlaw purchased 10,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,258.00.

VerticalScope Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$11.45. The stock has a market cap of C$191.97 million, a PE ratio of 147.29 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

