Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 47.4% – Still a Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,312,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 249,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 47.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

