Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 503.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

