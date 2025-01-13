Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 480 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

