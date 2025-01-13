Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 530 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 62,304 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in HP by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in HP by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 44,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,429,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $33.27 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

