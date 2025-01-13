Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $926,236.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,194.40. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,347 shares of company stock worth $99,225,903. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

