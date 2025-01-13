Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,731,000 after buying an additional 175,396 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.31 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

