Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $77.20 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

