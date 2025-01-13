Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6,117.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

