Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.47 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.52% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,580,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000.

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $100.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $107.90.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

