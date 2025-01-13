Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $331.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.20 and a twelve month high of $349.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

