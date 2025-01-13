Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after buying an additional 715,745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

