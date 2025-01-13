Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

