Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Snap-on worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $332.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day moving average of $307.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This trade represents a 35.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,723 shares of company stock worth $18,029,670. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

