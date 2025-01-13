Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 36,573 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,739,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,035,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after buying an additional 75,352 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $106.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $114.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

