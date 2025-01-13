Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 447 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.31.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

