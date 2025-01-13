Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 544 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of CAVA Group worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,265.80. This trade represents a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,549 shares of company stock valued at $97,242,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

