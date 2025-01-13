Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.72.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

