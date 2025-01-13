Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

RWL opened at $98.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

