Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $270.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.99 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $295.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

