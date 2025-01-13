Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

