Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

