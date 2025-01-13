Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $229.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

