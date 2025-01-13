Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

