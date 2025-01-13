WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $207.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $170.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.93. WEX has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in WEX by 717.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in WEX by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

