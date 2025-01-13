Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.0% per year over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Insider Activity

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

