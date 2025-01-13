XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 price target (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

XPEV stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

