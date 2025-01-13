Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ZD opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

