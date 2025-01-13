Zigup (LON:ZIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.53), with a volume of 687545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.50 ($3.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.76) target price on shares of Zigup in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.53. The firm has a market cap of £643.83 million, a PE ratio of 534.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Zigup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

