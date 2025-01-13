Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $733,154.73 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,520 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $721,566.80.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

